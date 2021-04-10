Overview

Dr. Juliana Fort, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Psychiatry. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas and Childrens Medical Center Plano.



Dr. Fort works at UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS SOUTHWESTERN in Dallas, TX with other offices in Plano, TX and Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.