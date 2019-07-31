Dr. Gilbert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Juliana Gilbert, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Juliana Gilbert, MD is a Dermatologist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Gilbert works at
Locations
Clubmd LLC1065 Ashley St Ste 200, Bowling Green, KY 42103 Directions (270) 843-3376
Graves-gilbert Clinic Family Care C2724 Nashville Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Directions (270) 781-5111Monday7:30am - 7:30pmTuesday7:30am - 7:30pmWednesday7:30am - 7:30pmThursday7:30am - 7:30pmFriday7:30am - 7:30pmSaturday7:30am - 7:30pmSunday7:30am - 7:30pm
Clinic Pharmacy201 Park St, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Directions (270) 843-3376
- 4 990 Wilkinson Trce, Bowling Green, KY 42103 Directions (270) 781-4043
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent dermatologist. She's very knowledgable and friendly. She takes her time to help you and doesn't rush through the visit.
About Dr. Juliana Gilbert, MD
- Dermatology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1184062481
Education & Certifications
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gilbert accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gilbert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gilbert has seen patients for Folliculitis, Lichen Planus and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gilbert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilbert. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilbert.
