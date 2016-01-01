Dr. Juliana Hansen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hansen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juliana Hansen, MD
Dr. Juliana Hansen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.
They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Breast Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 3303 S Bond Ave Fl 5, Portland, OR 97239 Directions (503) 494-6687
Ohsu Hospital3181 SW Sam Jackson Park Rd, Portland, OR 97239 Directions (503) 494-6687Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Mid-columbia Surgical Specialists1810 E 19th St Ste 225, The Dalles, OR 97058 Directions (541) 296-6101
- OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1750397352
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Plastic Surgery
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hansen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hansen.
