Dr. Juliana Kanji, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
2.3 (89)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Juliana Kanji, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Huntington, NY. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PESHAWAR / KHYBER MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Kanji works at JULIANA KANJI, MD in Huntington, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Paul J Sorell III MD Pllc
    775 Park Ave, Huntington, NY 11743 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 427-1100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Hypnosis (Medical Hypnotherapy) Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 89 ratings
    Patient Ratings (89)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (56)
    Nov 24, 2022
    In all fairness when you first visit dr. Kanji you will not want to give her a favorable review. I have to say if you open up and go with all her help that she gives to you she will solve your problems. Dr.Kanji is a excellent doctor with years of experience. Dr. Kanji will save you and bring you back to a happy place 100%
    Eric k. — Nov 24, 2022
    About Dr. Juliana Kanji, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • English, Hindi
    • 1053481622
    Education & Certifications

    • Albany Med Center Hospital
    • UNIVERSITY OF PESHAWAR / KHYBER MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Juliana Kanji, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kanji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kanji has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kanji works at JULIANA KANJI, MD in Huntington, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kanji’s profile.

    Dr. Kanji has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kanji on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    89 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanji. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanji.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kanji, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kanji appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

