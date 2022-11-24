Overview

Dr. Juliana Kanji, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Huntington, NY. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PESHAWAR / KHYBER MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Kanji works at JULIANA KANJI, MD in Huntington, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.