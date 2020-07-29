Overview of Dr. Juliana Lopez-Klein, MD

Dr. Juliana Lopez-Klein, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plano, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.



Dr. Lopez-Klein works at Plano Women's Healthcare in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.