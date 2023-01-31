Dr. Juliana Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juliana Miller, MD
Overview
Dr. Juliana Miller, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University and is affiliated with Wakemed Cary Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.
Locations
Raleigh Endoscopy Center Cary1505 SW Cary Pkwy Ste 202, Cary, NC 27511 Directions (919) 792-3060
Hospital Affiliations
- Wakemed Cary Hospital
- WakeMed Raleigh Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor! Listens to your concerns intently and is very personable. I like her personality and she has helped me manage my GI issues.
About Dr. Juliana Miller, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital
- The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Constipation and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.