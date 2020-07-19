See All Podiatric Surgeons in Hoboken, NJ
Dr. Juliana Paternina, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.7 (30)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Juliana Paternina, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Hoboken, NJ. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hoboken University Medical Center.

Dr. Paternina works at Foot and Ankle Premier Specialists in Hoboken, NJ with other offices in Bloomfield, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hoboken office
    70 HUDSON ST, Hoboken, NJ 07030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 659-5222
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 11:30am
    Bloomfield Office
    1293 Broad St, Bloomfield, NJ 07003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 901-2538

Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Hammer Toe
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 19, 2020
    Dr. Paternina has great patient bedside manners. Her office has open flexibility and was able to accommodate me a couple of days before my flight. I am keeping her as my podiatrist because I had such a great experience. There is no wait time, maybe five minutes max. She is awesome and explains procedures before doing them. The office staff is also supportive and kind. Thank you.
    N. Lopez — Jul 19, 2020
    About Dr. Juliana Paternina, DPM

    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    • 1780055137
    Education & Certifications

    • Jersey Shore University Medical Center
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Juliana Paternina, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paternina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Paternina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Paternina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paternina.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paternina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paternina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

