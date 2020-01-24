Dr. Juliana Vanderpluym, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vanderpluym is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juliana Vanderpluym, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Juliana Vanderpluym, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from LESTER E COX MEDICAL CENTER / BURGE SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.
Dr. Vanderpluym's Office Locations
Scottsdale - Neuro13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Directions (480) 955-0943
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
- Neurology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1053791632
Education & Certifications
- LESTER E COX MEDICAL CENTER / BURGE SCHOOL OF NURSING
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
Dr. Vanderpluym has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vanderpluym on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Vanderpluym. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vanderpluym.
