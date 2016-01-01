See All Oncologists in Rochester, MN
Dr. Juliane Bingener-Casey, MD

Surgical Oncology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Juliane Bingener-Casey, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL FACULTY OF THE GEORG AUGUST UNIVERSITY GOTTINGEN and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.

Dr. Bingener-Casey works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rochester - Cancer
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Abdominoplasty
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Hernia Repair
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Splenectomy
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy
Adrenalectomy
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Bladder Surgery
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Cholecystectomy With Robotic Assistance
Colectomy
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance
Colon and Rectal Surgery
Duodenal Polypectomy
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Esophageal Surgery
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Gastrectomy
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gastrotomy
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance
Laparotomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance
Port Placements or Replacements
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Total Splenectomy With Robotic Assistance
Trigger Point Injection
Wound Repair
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Juliane Bingener-Casey, MD

    Specialties
    • Surgical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    NPI Number
    • 1114034287
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UTHSCSA
    Residency
    • Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
    Internship
    • ZKH Links Der Weser, Dept Med
    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL FACULTY OF THE GEORG AUGUST UNIVERSITY GOTTINGEN
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Juliane Bingener-Casey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bingener-Casey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bingener-Casey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bingener-Casey works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Bingener-Casey’s profile.

    Dr. Bingener-Casey has seen patients for Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bingener-Casey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bingener-Casey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bingener-Casey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bingener-Casey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bingener-Casey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

