Dr. Juliane Bingener-Casey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bingener-Casey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juliane Bingener-Casey, MD
Overview
Dr. Juliane Bingener-Casey, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL FACULTY OF THE GEORG AUGUST UNIVERSITY GOTTINGEN and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Dr. Bingener-Casey works at
Locations
-
1
Rochester - Cancer200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 512-1667
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bingener-Casey?
About Dr. Juliane Bingener-Casey, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 15 years of experience
- English, German
- 1114034287
Education & Certifications
- UTHSCSA
- Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- ZKH Links Der Weser, Dept Med
- MEDICAL FACULTY OF THE GEORG AUGUST UNIVERSITY GOTTINGEN
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bingener-Casey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bingener-Casey accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bingener-Casey using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bingener-Casey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bingener-Casey works at
Dr. Bingener-Casey has seen patients for Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bingener-Casey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bingener-Casey speaks German.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bingener-Casey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bingener-Casey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bingener-Casey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bingener-Casey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.