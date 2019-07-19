Overview of Dr. Juliang Deng, MD

Dr. Juliang Deng, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Deng works at Juliang Deng MD in Flushing, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.