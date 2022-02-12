Overview

Dr. Juliann Paolicchi, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Paolicchi works at Northeast Regional Epilepsy Group in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like EEG (Electroencephalogram) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.