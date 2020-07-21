Overview of Dr. Julianne Childs, DO

Dr. Julianne Childs, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Marmora, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus, Cape Regional Medical Center and Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Childs works at Regional Cancer Care Associates in Marmora, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.