Dr. Julianne Rich, MD
Dr. Julianne Rich, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mechanicsburg, PA. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Upmc Carlisle and UPMC Harrisburg.
Burick Center for Health and Wellness PC2005 Technology Pkwy Ste 350, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050 Directions (717) 730-9000
- Lancaster General Hospital
- Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center
- Upmc Carlisle
- UPMC Harrisburg
- Humana
Dr. Rich is extremely competent, kind, empathetic, cutting-edge bright and medically current and informed. I am so honored to have her for my physician. My medical history includes coronary artery bypass surgery, diabetes, stage 3 cancer and COVID.
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1912153941
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
