Dr. Julianne Ruppel, DDS
Dr. Julianne Ruppel, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in O Fallon, MO.
Deer Creek Dental2941 Highway K, O Fallon, MO 63368 Directions (636) 240-0115
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Ruppel is currently doing my orthodontics work and she's simply amazing! Each cases she strategically studies and makes the best decision for the patient. Awesome listening skills! Staff is very professional, and personable their always in a good mood!
- Dentistry
- English
Dr. Ruppel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruppel accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruppel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruppel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruppel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruppel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruppel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.