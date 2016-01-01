See All Dermatologists in New York, NY
Dr. Julide Celebi, MD

Dermatology
2.2 (6)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Julide Celebi, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from ISTANBUL UNIVERSITY / CERRAHPASA MEDICAL FACULTY.

Dr. Celebi works at Mount Sinai Health System in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mount Sinai Health System
    234 E 85th St, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 731-3311
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Nyu Dermatologic Surgery Mohs Lab
    222 E 41st St Fl 24, New York, NY 10017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-7019

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Julide Celebi, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366542656
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ISTANBUL UNIVERSITY / CERRAHPASA MEDICAL FACULTY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julide Celebi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Celebi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Celebi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Celebi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Celebi works at Mount Sinai Health System in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Celebi’s profile.

    Dr. Celebi has seen patients for Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Celebi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Celebi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Celebi.

