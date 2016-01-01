Overview

Dr. Julide Celebi, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from ISTANBUL UNIVERSITY / CERRAHPASA MEDICAL FACULTY.



Dr. Celebi works at Mount Sinai Health System in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.