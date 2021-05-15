Overview of Dr. Julie Adams, MD

Dr. Julie Adams, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System Albert Lea And Austin and Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus.



Dr. Adams works at St Mary's Hospital Medical Center of Green Bay Inc.-hospital Sisters in Green Bay, WI with other offices in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.