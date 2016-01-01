Dr. Julie Alonso-Katzowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alonso-Katzowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Alonso-Katzowitz, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED.
Texas Child Study Center
Texas Child Study Center1600 W 38th St Ste 212, Austin, TX 78731 Directions (512) 324-3315
Seton Mind Institute6811 Austin Center Blvd, Austin, TX 78731 Directions (512) 324-2700
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, Forensic Psychiatry and Psychiatry
