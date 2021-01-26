Overview

Dr. Julie Alvarez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Research Medical Center.



Dr. Alvarez works at Julie M Alvarez-Gomez MD LLC in Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.