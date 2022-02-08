Dr. Asari has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Julie Asari, MD
Overview of Dr. Julie Asari, MD
Dr. Julie Asari, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children, Kuakini Medical Center, Pali Momi Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Asari's Office Locations
Dwight James Lin MD Inc.1441 Kapiolani Blvd Ste 1525, Honolulu, HI 96814 Directions (808) 489-9390Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Central Medical Clinic321 N Kuakini St Ste 201, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 523-8611Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children
- Kuakini Medical Center
- Pali Momi Medical Center
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a pt of Dr. Asari for about 7 years. I am 65 years old and see her 2-3 times a year for general health problems. I am always amazed how much time she spends with me, never rushed like many specialists I've seen over the years. She listens well and includes me in decision making. I use the Central Medicine portal to communicate and Dr. Asari or her assistant ALWAYS gets back to me within 24 hours, usually same day. I don't understand the negative evaluations I see on this site, that has never been my experience. Based on my good experience, my wife established care with Dr. Asari about 3 years ago and appreciates her as well. I would not hesitate to recommend her to anyone. Her quality of care in all my experiences has been excellent, and her staff has been very responsive to my needs.
About Dr. Julie Asari, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Asari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Asari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Asari. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asari.
