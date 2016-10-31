Overview of Dr. Julie Ashmun, MD

Dr. Julie Ashmun, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.



Dr. Ashmun works at Baptist Health Medical Group Obgyn Suite 701 in Lexington, KY with other offices in Georgetown, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.