Dr. Julie Aspiras, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oceanside, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Virgen Milagrosa University Foundation, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway and Tri-city Medical Center.



Dr. Aspiras works at Julie Aspiras MD PC in Oceanside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.