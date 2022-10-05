Overview

Dr. Julie Baham, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport|Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore.



Dr. Baham works at Ochsner Health Center for Children - River Chase in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.