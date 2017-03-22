Dr. Julie Bailey, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bailey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Bailey, DMD
Overview
Dr. Julie Bailey, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.
Locations
Smiles by Beck2929B Capital Medical Blvd Ste B, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 750-1073
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was in desperate need in of a root canal. Dr. Bailey met with me on the weekend and took care of it quickly. I was not sore the next day and did not need pain meds after...wow. Great work!
About Dr. Julie Bailey, DMD
- Dentistry
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1750593273
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
