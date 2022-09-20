Dr. Bauer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Julie Bauer, MD
Dr. Julie Bauer, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine.
Orlando Diabetes and Endocrine Specialists6150 Metrowest Blvd Ste 105, Orlando, FL 32835 Directions (407) 293-2150
I've been seeing Dr. Bauer for about 10 years. At first I would drive over an hour to see her because she's just that good. Caring, thorough, professional. Luckily, now I live closer to her so I don't have to drive as far. She's extremely knowledgeable and has a kind bedside manner. I recommend her to everyone I know because she's just a great endocrinologist and truly cares about her patients.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 32 years of experience
- Shands Jacksonville Med Center
- Tufts University School of Medicine
Dr. Bauer has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bauer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
