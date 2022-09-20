Overview

Dr. Julie Bauer, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine.



Dr. Bauer works at Orlando Diabetes/Endocrine Spec in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.