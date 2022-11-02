Dr. Julie Cianciola-Beach, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cianciola-Beach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Cianciola-Beach, DDS
Overview
Dr. Julie Cianciola-Beach, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Dentistry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Buffalo's School Of Dental Medicine-Dds.
Dr. Cianciola-Beach works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Julie Cianciola-Beach2005 LYELL AVE, Rochester, NY 14606 Directions (585) 326-8431
-
2
Dr. Julie Beach2109 S Clinton Ave, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 326-8431
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Guardian
- MetLife
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cianciola-Beach?
Dr. Beach is just the BEST. She has so much knowledge about her job, and how the insurance companies work as well. She is such a down to earth, PERSEON CENTERED individual. She makes you feel comfortable and I just appreciate her forcwhat she had done for me.
About Dr. Julie Cianciola-Beach, DDS
- Dentistry
- 26 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1396815650
Education & Certifications
- Eastman Institute Of Oral Health (University Of Rochester Medical Center)
- SUNY Buffalo's School Of Dental Medicine-Dds
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cianciola-Beach has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cianciola-Beach accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cianciola-Beach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cianciola-Beach works at
Dr. Cianciola-Beach speaks Italian and Spanish.
135 patients have reviewed Dr. Cianciola-Beach. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cianciola-Beach.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cianciola-Beach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cianciola-Beach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.