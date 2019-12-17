Overview of Dr. Julie Berry, MD

Dr. Julie Berry, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Vista, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Tri-city Medical Center.



Dr. Berry works at Connect Hearing Inc. in Vista, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.