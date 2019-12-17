Dr. Julie Berry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Berry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Julie Berry, MD
Dr. Julie Berry, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Vista, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Tri-city Medical Center.
Dr. Berry works at
Dr. Berry's Office Locations
Connect Hearing Inc.2023 W Vista Way Ste J, Vista, CA 92083 Directions (760) 726-2440
Hospital Affiliations
- Tri-city Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Love her and her office staff. Very caring and positive. I had oral cancer surgery by Dr. Berry and she did an excellent job. She was always reassuring to me and my husband. I would HIGHLY recommend Dr. Berry.
About Dr. Julie Berry, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berry accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berry works at
Dr. Berry has seen patients for Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Berry speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Berry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.