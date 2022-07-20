Overview of Dr. Julie Bevan, MD

Dr. Julie Bevan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED|Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Green Hospital.



Dr. Bevan works at Modena Allergy and Asthma in La Jolla, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.