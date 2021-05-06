Overview

Dr. Julie Bilbrey, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hixson, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Erlinger Baroness Hospital.



Dr. Bilbrey works at Galen Medical Group-north in Hixson, TN with other offices in Soddy Daisy, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.