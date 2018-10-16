Overview of Dr. Julie Billar, MD

Dr. Julie Billar, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from SAINT LUKE'S HOSPITAL / MAYO CLINIC JACKSONVILLE and is affiliated with Banner Gateway Medical Center.



Dr. Billar works at Banner MD Anderson - Thoracic Surgery in Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Mastectomy and Lumpectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.