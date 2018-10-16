Dr. Julie Billar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Billar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Billar, MD
Overview of Dr. Julie Billar, MD
Dr. Julie Billar, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from SAINT LUKE'S HOSPITAL / MAYO CLINIC JACKSONVILLE and is affiliated with Banner Gateway Medical Center.
Dr. Billar works at
Dr. Billar's Office Locations
-
1
Banner Family Pharmacy - MD Anderson2946 E BANNER GATEWAY DR, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 256-6444Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Gateway Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Billar?
Excellent care and bedside manner. A doctor you can trust.
About Dr. Julie Billar, MD
- General Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1619183274
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LUKE'S HOSPITAL / MAYO CLINIC JACKSONVILLE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Billar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Billar accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Billar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Billar works at
Dr. Billar has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Mastectomy and Lumpectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Billar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Billar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Billar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Billar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Billar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.