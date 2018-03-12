See All Psychiatrists in Palo Alto, CA
Dr. Julie Bonner, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Julie Bonner, MD

Psychiatry
5.0 (5)
Map Pin Small Palo Alto, CA
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Julie Bonner, MD

Dr. Julie Bonner, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.

Dr. Bonner works at Mid Peninsula Speech and Language Clinic in Palo Alto, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Bonner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mid Peninsula Speech and Language Clinic
    2425 PARK BLVD, Palo Alto, CA 94306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 799-4476

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stanford Health Care

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bonner?

    Mar 12, 2018
    Dr. Bonner is an amazing clinician and one of the few psychiatrists who truly understand the complexities of mental illnesses and does everything in her power to get you WELL. See her and she WILL find a way to make your life worth living and YOU back to functioning well. Super cool and smart as Einstein with no pretentiousness. She is able to listen to the patient and REALLY work with you. You feel like you have someone fighting for you - which is rare in any medical field. Class act!
    Kristin in Northern California — Mar 12, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Julie Bonner, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Julie Bonner, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bonner to family and friends

    Dr. Bonner's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bonner

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Julie Bonner, MD.

    About Dr. Julie Bonner, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Spanish and Tagalog
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790820942
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Stanford University Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bonner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bonner accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Bonner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bonner works at Mid Peninsula Speech and Language Clinic in Palo Alto, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bonner’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bonner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bonner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Julie Bonner, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.