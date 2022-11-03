Overview of Dr. Julie Bryan, MD

Dr. Julie Bryan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Parkview DeKalb Hospital and Parkview Whitley Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.