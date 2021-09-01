See All Ophthalmologists in Mt Pleasant, SC
Dr. Julie Bullard, MD

Ophthalmology
3.0 (20)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Julie Bullard, MD

Dr. Julie Bullard, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mt Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with East Cooper Medical Center.

Dr. Bullard works at Mt. Pleasant Eye Surgeons, Mt. Pleasant, SC in Mt Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Bullard's Office Locations

    Mt. Pleasant Eye Surgeons, Mt. Pleasant, SC
    874 Whipple Rd Ste 200, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • East Cooper Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Essential Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Parasitic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • State Farm
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Sep 01, 2021
    Dr. Bullard was highly recommend by numerous friends who are in the medical field. I found her staff to be caring, friendly and highly trained. My wait time was 10 mins, a breath of fresh. Dr. Bullard's exam was thorough. She answered all of my questions and addressed my concerns regarding the condition of my eyes. Having an optical department on the premises was very convenient. I will definitely recommend Dr. Bullard.
    About Dr. Julie Bullard, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • 1457589384
    Education & Certifications

    • Medical University of South Carolina
    Residency
    • LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
    Medical Education
    • University of Arkansas
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julie Bullard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bullard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bullard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bullard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bullard works at Mt. Pleasant Eye Surgeons, Mt. Pleasant, SC in Mt Pleasant, SC. View the full address on Dr. Bullard’s profile.

    Dr. Bullard has seen patients for Visual Field Defects and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bullard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Bullard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bullard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bullard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bullard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

