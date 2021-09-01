Overview of Dr. Julie Bullard, MD

Dr. Julie Bullard, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mt Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with East Cooper Medical Center.



Dr. Bullard works at Mt. Pleasant Eye Surgeons, Mt. Pleasant, SC in Mt Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.