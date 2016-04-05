Dr. Julie Bunner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bunner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Bunner, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Wheeling, WV. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Harrison Community Hospital, Reynolds Memorial Hospital, Trinity Medical Center East, Weirton Medical Center, Wetzel County Hospital, Wheeling Hospital and WVU Medicine Barnesville Hospital.
William C. Mercer, 58 16th St Fl 3, Wheeling, WV 26003
Wheeling Hospital, 1 Medical Park, Wheeling, WV 26003
Hospital Affiliations
- Harrison Community Hospital
- Reynolds Memorial Hospital
- Trinity Medical Center East
- Weirton Medical Center
- Wetzel County Hospital
- Wheeling Hospital
- WVU Medicine Barnesville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Saved my life after Cleveland Clinic failed to diagnose my problem
About Dr. Julie Bunner, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1013913011
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
