Dr. Julie Byrd, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julie Byrd, MD is a Dermatologist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Dr. Byrd works at
Locations
Rochester Dermatology Clinic405 Barclay Cir Ste 104, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 853-3131
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very good visit, once again, with Dr. Julie. She was prompt, friendly and expeditious. I have complete confidence in her care and enjoy her personable nature,
About Dr. Julie Byrd, MD
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1245254465
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- MAYO CLINIC
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Byrd has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Byrd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Byrd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Byrd has seen patients for Skin Discoloration, Excision of Skin Lesion and Seborrheic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Byrd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Byrd. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Byrd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Byrd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Byrd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.