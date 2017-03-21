Dr. Julie Calderwood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calderwood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Calderwood, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Julie Calderwood, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Huntsville, AL.
Dr. Calderwood works at
Eye Center401 Meridian St N Ste 200, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 705-3937
I highly recommend Dr. Calderwood! She has been so helpful with our 2 year old son and correcting his vision problems. She shows patience and kindness towards our child and spends extra time explaining next steps of the treatment plan for my son to my husband and I. We had a great experience with her as our son's doctor!
- Ophthalmology
- English
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Calderwood has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Calderwood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Calderwood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Calderwood works at
Dr. Calderwood has seen patients for Diplopia, Exotropia and Paralytic Strabismus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Calderwood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Calderwood. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calderwood.
