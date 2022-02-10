Dr. Julie Cantatore-Francis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cantatore-Francis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Cantatore-Francis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julie Cantatore-Francis, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They completed their residency with SUNY Downstate
Dr. Cantatore-Francis works at
Locations
James F Guthrie MD148 East Ave Ste 3B, Norwalk, CT 06851 Directions (203) 538-5682
Dermatology Physicians of Connecticut4 Corporate Dr Ste 386, Shelton, CT 06484 Directions (203) 538-5682
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She is very thorough, friendly and listens well. Is recommend her to all. Call for appointments early or set your next one when you leave and you’ll be happy.
About Dr. Julie Cantatore-Francis, MD
- Pediatric Dermatology
- English
- 1235334913
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Downstate
- Schneiders Children's Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cantatore-Francis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cantatore-Francis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cantatore-Francis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cantatore-Francis works at
Dr. Cantatore-Francis has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Molluscum Contagiosum Infection and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cantatore-Francis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Cantatore-Francis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cantatore-Francis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cantatore-Francis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cantatore-Francis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.