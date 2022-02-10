Overview

Dr. Julie Cantatore-Francis, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They completed their residency with SUNY Downstate



Dr. Cantatore-Francis works at Dermatology Physicians Of Connecticut in Norwalk, CT with other offices in Shelton, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Molluscum Contagiosum Infection and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.