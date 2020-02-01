Overview of Dr. Julie Carkin, MD

Dr. Julie Carkin, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Boston U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Northwest.



Dr. Carkin works at Seattle Arthritis Clinic in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Malaise and Fatigue along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

