Dr. Julie Carkin, MD

Rheumatology
4.6 (11)
Map Pin Small Seattle, WA
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Julie Carkin, MD

Dr. Julie Carkin, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Boston U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Northwest.

Dr. Carkin works at Seattle Arthritis Clinic in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Malaise and Fatigue along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

Dr. Carkin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Seattle Arthritis Clinic
    10330 Meridian Ave N Ste 250, Seattle, WA 98133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Valley Medical Center
  • UW Medical Center - Northwest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Felty's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Julie Carkin, MD

Specialties
  • Rheumatology
Years of Experience
  • 36 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1083601579
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • U Washington
Internship
  • U Washington
Medical Education
  • Boston U, School of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Julie Carkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Carkin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Carkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Carkin works at Seattle Arthritis Clinic in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Carkin’s profile.

Dr. Carkin has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Malaise and Fatigue, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Carkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carkin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

