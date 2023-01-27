Dr. Castilla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Julie Castilla, MD
Overview of Dr. Julie Castilla, MD
Dr. Julie Castilla, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN.
Dr. Castilla's Office Locations
Arizona Womens Care9823 N 95th St Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 451-8454
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Castilla always listens to your concerns and makes you feel very welcome and comfortable when you come in the office.
About Dr. Julie Castilla, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Castilla accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Castilla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Castilla has seen patients for Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Castilla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Castilla speaks Spanish.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Castilla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castilla.
