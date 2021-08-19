Overview of Dr. Julie Ceasar, MD

Dr. Julie Ceasar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sunrise, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.



Dr. Ceasar works at MDLive in Sunrise, FL with other offices in Metairie, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.