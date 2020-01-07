See All Podiatrists in Templeton, CA
Dr. Julie Chatigny, DPM

Podiatry
3.9 (17)
Map Pin Small Templeton, CA
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Julie Chatigny, DPM

Dr. Julie Chatigny, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Templeton, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital.

Dr. Chatigny works at Central Coast Foot and Ankle Specialists in Templeton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chatigny's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Central Coast Foot and Ankle Specialists
    Central Coast Foot and Ankle Specialists
71 N Main St, Templeton, CA 93465
(805) 209-4400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • French Hospital Medical Center
  • Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center
  • Twin Cities Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Bunion
Bunion Surgery
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Bunion Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CenCal Health
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 07, 2020
    Dr. Chatigny has changed my life. I’ve suffered from ankle pain for over 6 years. I’ve been in retail management for 42 years and have destroyed my feet working so much with an enormous amount of daily hours on my feet. She diagnosed my ankle problem immediately and has always been up front and honest 100%. She did multiple and ‘magical’ surgeries and I finally have never felt better. I m finally out of complete pain with no swelling. She was wonderful every visit to me And my entire family (my husband, 91 year old dad and 82 year old mom come to every office visit before And after surgeries. Her compassion for my family and her support to me enduring so much pain has been better than any treatment I could imagine. Her staff is so wonderful and efficient. Heidi, Lucy, Valerie, Daniel and Leila thank you so much! I am now walking 100% pain free because of the incredible Dr. Chatigny. THANK YOU Dr. Chatigny for giving me my freedom of walking again.
    Debi Silva — Jan 07, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Julie Chatigny, DPM
    Dr. Chatigny's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Chatigny

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. Julie Chatigny, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073870085
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • PMSR &amp; RRA Kaiser Permanente Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julie Chatigny, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chatigny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chatigny has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chatigny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chatigny works at Central Coast Foot and Ankle Specialists in Templeton, CA. View the full address on Dr. Chatigny’s profile.

    Dr. Chatigny has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chatigny on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Chatigny. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chatigny.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chatigny, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chatigny appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

