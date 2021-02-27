See All Internal Medicine Doctors in San Jose, CA
Dr. Julie Chen, MD

Internal Medicine
4.4 (32)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Julie Chen, MD

Dr. Julie Chen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER.

Dr. Chen works at Pain Care Of Silicon Valley in San Jose, CA with other offices in South San Francisco, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chen's Office Locations

    Pain Care of Silicon Valley
    2101 Forest Ave Ste 220A, San Jose, CA 95128 (408) 295-8628
    Human Longevity Inc
    600 Gateway Blvd Ste 101, South San Francisco, CA 94080 (844) 838-3322

Constipation
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Malaise and Fatigue
Constipation
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Malaise and Fatigue

Constipation
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Malaise and Fatigue
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Alternative Therapy
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arthritis
Asthma
Atrophic Vaginitis
Autoimmune Diseases
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dehydration
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dysentery
Dysphagia
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Excessive Sweating
Fatigue
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hives
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Indigestion
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Perimenopause
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Polyuria
Proteinuria
Purpura
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever
Rosacea
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Symptomatic Menopause
Tension Headache
Testicular Dysfunction
Throat Pain
Tinnitus
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 27, 2021
    I had a new patient 1 hr consultation with Dr. Chen. After seeing numerous Specialists and receiving "Potential" diagnosis and spending over $150,000.00 for "treatments " but remaining extremely ill over the last 8 years, I had pretty much predicted I would be hearing more of the same. Dr Chen reviewed my history thoroughly, went over all current symptoms and explained in layman's terms the intricacies of my condition. She actually said I can't treat you for this condition, I haven't treated patients with these multiple complexities, then took the time to provide the information that pointed me towards the type of specialist I needed to be diagnosed properly and treated. I have NEVER had a Dr. be so honest and forthcoming, She could have handed me a couple of "let's try this" prescriptions and see what happens, but she didn't. I have so much respect for Dr. Chen and would highly recommend her services. Thank you Dr. Chen! You've restored my faith that it's not all about the money!
    Karen F — Feb 27, 2021
    About Dr. Julie Chen, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407045412
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julie Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Chen has an average

    Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

