Dr. Julie Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Julie Chen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Julie Chen, MD
Dr. Julie Chen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER.
Dr. Chen works at
Dr. Chen's Office Locations
-
1
Pain Care of Silicon Valley2101 Forest Ave Ste 220A, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 295-8628
-
2
Human Longevity Inc600 Gateway Blvd Ste 101, South San Francisco, CA 94080 Directions (844) 838-3322
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chen?
I had a new patient 1 hr consultation with Dr. Chen. After seeing numerous Specialists and receiving “Potential” diagnosis and spending over $150,000.00 for “treatments “ but remaining extremely ill over the last 8 years, I had pretty much predicted I would be hearing more of the same. Dr Chen reviewed my history thoroughly, went over all current symptoms and explained in layman’s terms the intricacies of my condition. She actually said I can’t treat you for this condition, I haven’t treated patients with these multiple complexities, then took the time to provide the information that pointed me towards the type of specialist I needed to be diagnosed properly and treated. I have NEVER had a Dr. be so honest and forthcoming, She could have handed me a couple of “let’s try this” prescriptions and see what happens, but she didn’t. I have so much respect for Dr. Chen and would highly recommend her services. Thank you Dr. Chen! You’ve restored my faith that it’s not all about the money!
About Dr. Julie Chen, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1407045412
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Chen works at
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.