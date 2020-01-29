See All Dermatologists in Saint Paul, MN
Dermatology
Dr. Julie Cronk, MD is a Dermatologist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School.

Dr. Cronk works at Dermatology Consultants, PA in Saint Paul, MN with other offices in Woodbury, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Vadnais Heights Office
    3555 Willow Lake Blvd Ste 240, Saint Paul, MN 55110
    Woodbury Office
    587 Bielenberg Dr Ste 200, Woodbury, MN 55125

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Cancer
Cellulitis
Intertrigo
Psoriasis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Infections
    Aetna
    American Republic
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Assurant Health
    AvMed
    Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareSource
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    Community Health Choice
    Health Net
    HealthPartners
    HealthPlus
    HealthPlus Amerigroup
    Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    Humana
    Husky Health
    inHealth
    INTotal Health
    Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    Medica
    Medicaid
    Medicare
    Midwest Health Plan
    Molina Healthcare
    Peach State Health Plan
    PreferredOne
    SelectCare
    Simply Healthcare Plans
    Staywell (Wellcare)
    Thrivent Financial
    UnitedHealthCare
    Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Jan 29, 2020
    Dr. Cronk removed two melanomas from my arm yesterday, and I was very satisfied with her. As others have said, she is very professional but warm and human and puts her patients at ease. I will see her again if need be.
    Meg Corrigan — Jan 29, 2020
    About Dr. Julie Cronk, MD

    Dermatology
    25 years of experience
    English
    1467406843
    Education & Certifications

    Emory University Hospital
    University Of Minnesota
    Hennepin County Medical Center
    University of Minnesota Medical School
    Concordia College
    Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julie Cronk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cronk is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Cronk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Cronk has seen patients for Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cronk on their profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Cronk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cronk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cronk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

