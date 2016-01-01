Overview

Dr. Julie Dahl-Smith, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.



Dr. Dahl-Smith works at AU Health Cardiovascular Center in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.