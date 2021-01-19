Overview

Dr. Julie Dangler, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Easley, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital and St. Francis Downtown.



Dr. Dangler works at Family Practice Associates in Easley, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.