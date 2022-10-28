Dr. Julie Davis-Best, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis-Best is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Davis-Best, MD
Dr. Julie Davis-Best, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their residency with George Washington University School Of Med
Ahwatukee Foothills Plastic Surgery PC15810 S 45th St Ste 140, Phoenix, AZ 85048 Directions (480) 597-7333
Desert Foothills Ob/Gyn5505 W Chandler Blvd Ste 13, Chandler, AZ 85226 Directions (480) 361-4780Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Davis-Best is truly the best! She is so thoughtful and caring. She takes her time with her patients and truly listens. She has called me multiple times on her days off, after hours, and even during her lunch break. She’s a hard working woman that wants the best for her patients. She makes me feel more relaxed as a first time mom and is honest. I will recommend her to everyone I know!
Education & Certifications
- George Washington University School Of Med
Dr. Davis-Best has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis-Best accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis-Best. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis-Best.
