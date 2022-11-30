Dr. Julie Davolio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davolio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Davolio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Julie Davolio, MD
Dr. Julie Davolio, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.
Dr. Davolio works at
Dr. Davolio's Office Locations
-
1
Plano Women's Healthcare1600 Coit Rd Ste 202, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 596-2470Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Davolio?
I’ve been coming to Dr. DaVolio for a few years now and she is fantastic. She is always so patient with the many questions that I ask, and you can tell that she truly cares about educating her patients. She is a wonderful balance of knowledgeable and straight-forward, yet kind and validating. I am thankful that I can trust Dr. DaVolio with my care!
About Dr. Julie Davolio, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1366550584
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- Tulane University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davolio has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davolio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davolio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davolio works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Davolio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davolio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davolio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davolio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.