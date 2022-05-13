Overview of Dr. Julie Zemaitis Decesare, MD

Dr. Julie Zemaitis Decesare, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Hospital and Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola.



Dr. Zemaitis Decesare works at HCA Florida West Women's Health - Davis Hwy in Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Preeclampsia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.