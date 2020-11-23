Dr. Julie Delphin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delphin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Delphin, MD
Overview
Dr. Julie Delphin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Nyu Langone Medical Associates - Washington555 Laguardia Pl, New York, NY 10012 Directions (212) 460-5622Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Joan H. Tisch Center for Women's Health207 E 84th St Fl 4, New York, NY 10028 Directions (646) 754-3300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Delphin on 11/20/2020 and as soon as she walked in the door I felt comfortable. She was friendly, open, asked me many questions— had my blood pressure taken several times and schedule various testing. I feel I’m in the best of hands!!
About Dr. Julie Delphin, MD
- Cardiology
- 10 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Northwell Health
- Icahn School of Medicine, Mount Sinai Hospital, New York, NY
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Dartmouth College - B.A.
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Delphin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Delphin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Delphin speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Delphin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delphin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delphin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delphin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.