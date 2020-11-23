See All Cardiologists in New York, NY
Dr. Julie Delphin, MD

Cardiology
4.2 (6)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Julie Delphin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Delphin works at NYU Langone Medical Associates in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nyu Langone Medical Associates - Washington
    555 Laguardia Pl, New York, NY 10012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 460-5622
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Joan H. Tisch Center for Women's Health
    207 E 84th St Fl 4, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 754-3300
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest Pain Evaluation
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Chest Pain Evaluation
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Arrhythmia Screening
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Chest Pain
Cholesterol Screening
Coronary Angiogram
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Echocardiography
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Nuclear Stress Testing
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD)
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Shortness of Breath
Stress Test
TCD Bubble Test
Tilt Table Testing
Treadmill Stress Test
Wheezing
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Aneurysm
Anxiety
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Valve Disease
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Back Pain
Bedsores
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiomegaly
Chronic Pain
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Disease
Heart Murmur
Heart Palpitations
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Obesity
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Sinus Bradycardia
Syncope
Thyroid Goiter
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 23, 2020
    I saw Dr. Delphin on 11/20/2020 and as soon as she walked in the door I felt comfortable. She was friendly, open, asked me many questions— had my blood pressure taken several times and schedule various testing. I feel I’m in the best of hands!!
    SERAFINA ROTONDI — Nov 23, 2020
    About Dr. Julie Delphin, MD

    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1720320112
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Northwell Health
    Residency
    • Icahn School of Medicine, Mount Sinai Hospital, New York, NY
    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    • Dartmouth College - B.A.
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
