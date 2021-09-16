See All Psychiatrists in Omaha, NE
Dr. Julie Dickson, MD

Psychiatry
3.4 (5)
Map Pin Small Omaha, NE
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Julie Dickson, MD

Dr. Julie Dickson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Omaha, NE. 

Dr. Dickson works at Psychiatric Services PC in Omaha, NE. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dickson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Psychiatric Services PC
    Psychiatric Services PC
9239 W Center Rd Ste 211, Omaha, NE 68124
(402) 399-9305

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening

Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 16, 2021
    Dr. Dixon is absolutely amazing. After years of feeling like no one was listening, she was the one to slow the world down and make time for me. She listens to all my concerns and complaints without judgement. We worked together to formulate a care plan that has me feeling better than I have in 20 years. I have no idea how these negative reviews about patient care are even valid. She has saved my life and done things a dozen doctors haven't been able to do.
    Stacey — Sep 16, 2021
    About Dr. Julie Dickson, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811955701
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dickson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dickson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dickson works at Psychiatric Services PC in Omaha, NE. View the full address on Dr. Dickson’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dickson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dickson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dickson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dickson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

