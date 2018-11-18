Overview of Dr. Julie Dodds, MD

Dr. Julie Dodds, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Avera Marshall Regional Medical Center, Mclaren Greater Lansing and Sparrow Hospital.



Dr. Dodds works at Sparrow Medical Group Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in East Lansing, MI with other offices in Lansing, MI and Fairmont, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Meniscus Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.